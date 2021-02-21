Met with Maldives Minister: Jaishankar gifts 1 lakh vaccines, says relations poised for quantum jump

India-Maldives ties have seen “unprecedented” transformation in the last two years and the time-tested relationship is poised for a quantum jump, External Affairs Minister

S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he discussed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation with his Maldivian counterpart, Abdulla Shahid, and gifted 1 lakh additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the country.

The two ministers discussed Covid-19 recovery, various projects being undertaken under Indian assistance, and cooperation in multilateral platforms.

Addressing a joint conference with Shahid after the talks, Jaishankar said the two sides had very useful discussions and the MoUs and agreements signed are emblematic of the strong development partnership which is multifaceted and designed to meet the specific development needs of the people of Maldives.

From fish processing to defence, from building roads to constructing housing, from public broadcasting to airport expansion and connectivity, he said, the range of areas the two countries are working on will further translate into reality the common vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Explained Underlining importance of ties Maldives enjoys a key position in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. This is complemented by the ‘India First' foreign policy of Maldives. After the Covid-19 year, where Maldives was the first and largest recipient of India's support – be it medicine, food, medical response teams or financial package – Jaishankar’s visit underlines the importance attached to the strategically located island-nation.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Male on the first leg of his two-nation tour, which will also take him to Mauritius, handed over 1 lakh additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Shahid and the island-nation’s Health Minister Kerafa Naseem.

Last month, India had provided 1 lakh doses of Covisheild vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to the Maldives as part of India’s grant assistance.

Later, speaking at another event at Male’s Ekuveni Stadium, Jaishankar announced a $40 million Line of Credit to the Maldives in a bid to boost the country’s sports infrastructure.

Jaishankar said the way the bilateral relationship has been strengthened and transformed over the previous two years is frankly quite “unprecedented”. He said, “Our time-tested relationship is today poised for a quantum jump, scaling newer heights and touching the lives of the people like never before. We are partners in development, but also in promoting peace and security in the region.”

He said during the last one year, India has not only worked in close coordination with Maldives for Covid relief but also looked at post-Covid economic recovery.