Woman deposes: Met Major Leetul Gogoi on Facebook, went to hotel on free will

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Srinagar, has asked the police to furnish the status report on the detention of Major Leetul Gogoi with a woman from a Srinagar hotel. In her deposition before the Magistrate, the woman has said that she met the Army officer of her “own free will”, and that they “knew each other” for quite some time.

“…SHO Police Station Khanyar to submit report in light of application by 30-05-2018 through Chief Prosecuting Officer (CPO) Srinagar,” CJM Srinagar directed the police on the application filed by human rights activist Ahsan Untoo. In his application, Untoo has questioned police’s role in the case and prayed for direction to the police to furnish the status report of the case before the court.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has recorded the statement of the woman, who was detained along with Major Gogoi, before a city Magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC. She is reported to have stated that she came to the hotel of her “free will”. She told the magistrate that she knew Major Gogoi and wanted to spend some time with him.

She told the magistrate that she had met the officer several times “on outings” in the past. The woman told the magistrate that she is an adult and showed her Aadhaar card as proof of her date of birth.

Asked how she got in touch with the Army officer, the woman told the magistrate that she first got acquainted with Major Gogoi on Facebook. She said Major Gogoi had opened a Facebook account under a fake name —that of “Aadil Adnan” — and that he later disclosed his “real identity”. She said they became friends subsequently.

The woman also told the magistrate that she knew Sameer Ahmad Malla, the local Armyman who was detained along with them. But when the Magistrate asked her questions on Sameer, she failed to name his parents.

Major Gogoi, the woman and Sameer were detained by the police on Wednesday after an altercation at a hotel in Srinagar. Major Gogoi had booked a room in the hotel for two guests, and when he arrived with the woman at the hotel reception, they denied him booking saying the woman is a local and their hotel policy does not allow giving room to a local. This led to an altercation, after which the hotel management called the police.

