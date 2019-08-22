Met Indrani only during interrogation, political vendetta behind Chidambaram’s arrest: Karti

Denying any kind of association with Indrani or Peter Mukerjea, Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, Thursday said that he never met the promoters of INX Media and that whatever was happening was “political vendetta.”

“I have never met Peter Mukherjea or Indrani Mukherjea, the only time I met her was during the CBI interrogation in Byculla jail. Never met anyone in FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board), don’t know the process of FIPB,” he said. Follow LIVE updates

Chidambaram, the former finance and Home minister was arrested late Wednesday night in a highly dramatic turn of events with CBI officials scaling the boundary walls of his Jor Bagh residence.

“This is not merely targeting of my father but the targeting of the Congress party. I will go to Jantar Mantar to protest,” Karti told reporters as he stepped out of the airport upon his arrival in New Delhi from Chennai this morning.

He added that there was no legal necessity for his father to appear before the CBI as he had not been hiding, adding that there was no case against either of them.

“First and foremost we are being targeted. There is no legal requirement for my father to be available to anybody…My father is a vehement, vocal and articulate critic of this government. The case has no legal basis, charges trumped-up,” he said.

“I have been summoned 20 times and raided four times. Nobody has ever been raided as many times but they still don’t have a case….each time I (was summoned) was given a week’s notice,” he added, saying that the CBI gives two hours notice to anyone before taking any extreme measure.

The INX Media case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the INX group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

Chidambaram was then the Finance Minister of the country. The Enforcement Directorate had registered a case of money laundering last year and summoned Chidambaram for questioning.