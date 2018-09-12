Met Arun Jaitley before leaving India, offered to settle matter: Vijay Mallya

Mallya is facing charges of fraud and money laundering to the tune of around Rs 9,000 crore. Mallya is facing charges of fraud and money laundering to the tune of around Rs 9,000 crore.

Making a sensational claim, embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya Wednesday claimed that he had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and offered to settle his financial dues before leaving India. Talking to reporters outside London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, which is hearing his extradition case, Mallya claimed, “I left because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. I met the finance minister before I left. Repeated my offer to settle with the banks. That’s the truth.”

Mallya is facing charges of fraud and money laundering to the tune of around Rs 9,000 crore in India. Earlier in the day, he said he had made a “comprehensive settlement” offer before the Karnataka High Court that will help in paying off all his dues. The remarks by Mallya came as he arrived at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a hearing in his extradition case.

The Ministry of Finance has not responded to Mallya’s claims as of yet.

#WATCH “I met the Finance Minister before I left, repeated my offer to settle with the banks”, says Vijay Mallya outside London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court pic.twitter.com/5wvLYItPQf — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court is expected to review a video of the Mumbai jail cell prepared by the Indian authorities for the embattled liquor tycoon.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airline boss, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, responded to the swarm of reporters gathered outside the court in his characteristic manner, saying the “courts will decide”.

“As far as I am concerned, I have. I hope the honourable judges will consider it favourably; everybody gets paid off and I guess that’s the primary objective,” said Mallya, who is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores.

Below is a part of the transcription of Mallya’s interaction with journalists outside the London court

Q: Mr Mallya did somebody tip you off in Parliament… about people going after you.. about charges against you

This is the allegation.. that you were tipped off.. that you were allowed to leave the country.

A: I left because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva… I met the finance minister before I left. Repeated my offer to settle with the banks. That’s the truth

Q: Why would somebody deny an offer to be paid, Mr Mallya? After all you were an MP and you were holding very high place in the Indian Parliament… why would anybody not accept your offer of payment…

A: It might interest you to know that the banks have filed objections in the court on my settlement applications.. you should ask them why they are not supporting me in my efforts to repay them. That’s the better way of looking at things.

Q: Could you tell us a little more about the meeting with the Finance Minister

A: Why should I be telling you?

