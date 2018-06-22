Message of yoga has truly become global in four years: India’s envoy to US Navtej Sarna

Since the Prime Minister’s “great initiative” in 2014, the message of yoga has truly become global, Sarna said during the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Washington. (Express photo by Vikram Joy/File) Since the Prime Minister’s “great initiative” in 2014, the message of yoga has truly become global, Sarna said during the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Washington. (Express photo by Vikram Joy/File)

In four years, the message of yoga has truly become global, Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Singh Sarna today said, attributing it to the initiative taken by Prime Minister Nerandra Modi.

Since the Prime Minister’s “great initiative” in 2014, the message of yoga has truly become global, Sarna said during the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Washington.

The event was attended by Indian Americans from in and around Washington DC area.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu elected to the US Congress, greeted people on the occasion of IDY.

“To have real peace in the world, we need to have peace within ourselves. Yoga not only helps people develop greater inner peace and happiness, but it also helps foster global peace and harmony by bringing people together, with respect and love,” Gabbard said.

At her biweekly news conference, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert greeted journalists on IDY.

“Happy International Yoga Day, everyone. It is celebrated around the world to recognise yoga’s many benefits to the mind and the body. The observance was launched by the United Nations in 2015 with US support thanks to the initiative of Indian Prime Minister Modi,” she said at the top of her briefing.

The United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 had declared that June 21 would be observed as International Day of Yoga every year.

