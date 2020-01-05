Mere theatrics to cover up their own trail of misdeeds: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Citing comparative data, Amarinder pointed out that when in power, the SAD government had failed to trace “even a single case” of the serial targeted killings that began in January 2016, including that of Brig. Gagneja. (File photo) Citing comparative data, Amarinder pointed out that when in power, the SAD government had failed to trace “even a single case” of the serial targeted killings that began in January 2016, including that of Brig. Gagneja. (File photo)

A DAY after SAD gave an ultimatum to the Punjab government to arrest the killers of former Akali sarpanches Baba Gurdeep Singh and Dalbir Singh Dhilwan and threatened to launch an agitation, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday called their threat a “shameless political stunt”.

The chief minister said the ultimatum was “mere theatrics aimed at covering up their own trail of misdeeds and misgovernance of 10 years, and their continued efforts to promote their political interests”.

“But you can’t hide your miserable track record with this pathetic dramas,” he told the Akalis in a statement.

Lashing out at the Akali leadership over their threat of agitation, Amarinder said that the Punjab Police, under the present regime, was doing a much better job at solving crime cases than it ever had under the erstwhile SAD-BJP regime.

“These kind of churlish ultimatums might have worked under the Akali government, when many innocent people were thrown behind bars after being charged in false cases,” said the CM, adding that under his regime, no innocent person would be victimised for crimes they did not commit. The police are doing a thoroughly professional job and the investigations in both cases are on track, he said, adding that these cases would also be solved, just as all others had been solved under his government.

Citing comparative data, Amarinder pointed out that when in power, the SAD government had failed to trace “even a single case” of the serial targeted killings that began in January 2016, including that of Brig. Gagneja. Many hardcore ‘A’ category gangsters, such as Vicky Gounder and Prema Lahoria, had a complete free run of the state under their rule, which was marked by jungle raj, he added.

In fact, said the chief Minister, the SAD-BJP government had specialised in transferring all difficult cases to the CBI, be it the serial killings of RSS and Hindu leaders or gangster crimes, or the various Namdhari cases, including that of sect matriarch Mata Chand Kaur.

So much so that in its November 2016 report, the National Crime Records Bureau had revealed that the pendency of cases under various sections of IPC was 44.7% in Punjab by the end of 2015, next to only north-eastern states.

Despite this pathetic legacy of total collapse of law and order inherited from the Akalis, his government had made major breakthroughs in cracking various high-profile cases, while ensuring peace and security for the citizens of Punjab, the chief minister asserted.

“Sitting on dharnas and taking to the streets will not help you get back into the good books of the people, who have seen through your antics and crocodile tears, and are no longer willing to trust you,” Amarinder warned.

