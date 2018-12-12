Mere diagnosis doesn’t mean Parrikar is not fit to hold CM office: Goa govt tells HC

The Goa government Wednesday told the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court that mere diagnosis should not be interpreted as one’s inability to hold office. It was responding to a plea questioning why the medical report of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer. The chief minister has not made any public appearance since long and no bulletin on his health has been issued till date.

Comparing Parrikar’s health condition with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, the state counsel told the court, “Steve Jobs was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. All his achievements are post-diagnosis. Mere diagnosis doesn’t mean Manohar Parrikar is not fit to hold the chair of CM.”

On Tuesday, the high court had asked the state government if it can submit Parrikar’s report in a sealed cover. Hearing a petition filed by local politician Trojano D’Mello, a bench of Justices R M Borde and Prithviraj K Chavan asked the State Advocate General to respond on whether a chief secretary can make a claim on the right to privacy on behalf of a chief minister. It also asked Advocate General Dattaprasad Lawande to respond if the chief minister was consulted on the petition

D’Mello, in his petition filed last month, had sought a bulletin on the health status of the ailing chief minister. Advocate Rohit Braz D’sa, the counsel for the petitioner, said they were “not (for) asking minute details of his health. We are asking if he is in a position to perform his duties as a chief minister. He can claim immunity if he can prove his right to privacy is in public interest”.

Responding to the petition, State Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma had said that the petition was not maintainable as it is against the fundamental right to privacy.

The Goa CM is undergoing treatment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, United States and New Delhi for nearly nine months. He has not moved out of his residence for any official event since his return from AIIMS on October 14 this year.