Merchant vessel-boat ‘collision’: Crew members, including two Pak nationals, acquitted

OVER A year after a metropolitan magistrate court sentenced three men, including two Pakistani nationals, to two years in prison on charges including causing death by negligence after their merchant vessel allegedly dashed into a boat leading to the death of five fishermen, the sessions court recently acquitted them, setting aside the magistrate’s order.

The acquitted men will, however, have to wait longer before they set sail for home. Setting aside the conviction and the two-year prison term awarded to them, the sessions court said that the two Pakistan residents, restricted from leaving the country since 2014, will be handed over their passports only after the appeal period, for the prosecution to approach a higher court against the acquittal, is over. The three applicants – one of them was the captain of the merchant vessel, one a second officer and the third, a Delhi-resident, an “able body” crew member – had appealed against the lower court’s order stating that there was no evidence against them to convict them.

The prosecution case dates back to October 2014, when a boat capsized around 60 nautical miles from the shore in Gujarat, allegedly after being dashed into, leading to the death of five fishermen onboard. The three men were named accused and booked under charges including causing death due to negligence, an act endangering life or personal safety of others, rash navigation of a vessel under the Indian Penal Code.

Among the witnesses, who deposed before the lower court during the trial, were the rescued fishermen from the capsized boat, fishermen in two other boats who helped in the rescue, a crew member of the merchant vessel, forensic and marine experts. The three accused in their appeal submitted that there was no direct evidence relied upon by the trial court and there were discrepancies in the circumstantial evidence based on which they were convicted and hence the sentence should be set aside.

Their lawyers had submitted that while the court had relied on the deposition of the rescued fishermen and those present in the other boats, none of them had seen the alleged collision and had given differing descriptions of the merchant vessel involved. The lawyers had also submitted that the panchnama drawn to take samples from the vessel, which they claimed matched with parts of the boat where the collision took place, were not properly taken and hence could not be relied on.

The samples were claimed to have been taken by the investigating officer without any independent witness present. It was also claimed that a report of the mercantile department in Gujarat relied on as evidence was also not admissible as the officials who prepared the report were not examined. The prosecution had opposed the appeal stating that there was evidence against the three to uphold the trial court’s conviction.