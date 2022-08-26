Mera Shehar-Mera Maan: Campaign to tidy up city launched in Mohali by Punjab minister

Punjab Local Government Minister, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, on Friday launched the ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign, under which 12 municipal corporations and Class-1 Urban Local Bodies will be covered with the primary aim of making them clean and green.

Nijjar launched the campaign at a programme in Mohali on Friday, after which he proceeded to inspect the cleanliness of sewerage, roads and parks in the area. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh was also present at the occasion.

Later, speaking at the programme, Nijjar said that the current campaign will make our cities clean and green and make cleanliness a way of life.

“The main objective of this campaign is to create awareness about various aspects of sanitation as well as to provide a better standard of living to the residents,” he said.

Nijjar said that community participation was essential to make any campaign successful. He said that under the present campaign, various activities involving all stakeholders of all urban local bodies will be executed on every Friday in one or two wards.

He said that officials will visit the targeted wards in advance and esnure that required manpower, along with all necessary equipment, is available on the scheduled day to carry out activities under the campaign.

The minister further said that people of the wards, community leaders, religious leaders, NGOs/socio-religious organisations and local political leaders will also be involved to make ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ a community-based campaign.

Speaking on this occasion, MLA Kulwant Singh, appealed to the public to cooperate and support the administration and the government so that the dream of making Punjab colorful again can be fulfilled.

Later, a play was also presented by schoolchildren on the topic of adopting cleanliness and stopping the use of plastic in front of the AAP leaders.