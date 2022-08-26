scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Mera Shehar-Mera Maan: Campaign to tidy up city launched in Mohali by Punjab minister

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar launched the campaign at a programme in Mohali on Friday, after which he proceeded to inspect the cleanliness of sewerage, roads and parks in the area. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh was also present at the occasion.

Punjab Local Government Minister, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, on Friday launched the 'Mera Shehar-Mera Maan' campaign. (Photo source: Twitter/ Government of Punjab)

Punjab Local Government Minister, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, on Friday launched the ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign, under which 12 municipal corporations and Class-1 Urban Local Bodies will be covered with the primary aim of making them clean and green.

Nijjar launched the campaign at a programme in Mohali on Friday, after which he proceeded to inspect the cleanliness of sewerage, roads and parks in the area. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh was also present at the occasion.

Later, speaking at the programme, Nijjar said that the current campaign will make our cities clean and green and make cleanliness a way of life.

“The main objective of this campaign is to create awareness about various aspects of sanitation as well as to provide a better standard of living to the residents,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...

Nijjar said that community participation was essential to make any campaign successful. He said that under the present campaign, various activities involving all stakeholders of all urban local bodies will be executed on every Friday in one or two wards.

He said that officials will visit the targeted wards in advance and esnure that required manpower, along with all necessary equipment, is available on the scheduled day to carry out activities under the campaign.

The minister further said that people of the wards, community leaders, religious leaders, NGOs/socio-religious organisations and local political leaders will also be involved to make ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ a community-based campaign.

Advertisement

Speaking on this occasion, MLA Kulwant Singh, appealed to the public to cooperate and support the administration and the government so that the dream of making Punjab colorful again can be fulfilled.

Later, a play was also presented by schoolchildren on the topic of adopting cleanliness and stopping the use of plastic in front of the AAP leaders.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 06:57:50 pm
Next Story

Reliance Foundation, Vital Voices Global Partnership launch WomenLead India fellowship; check details

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Explained: Why a Chinese company has demanded Rs 443 cr in damages from India

Explained: Why a Chinese company has demanded Rs 443 cr in damages from India

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement