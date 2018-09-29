Mephedrone distributor held

A man was arrested with 1kg of mephedrone in a packet A man was arrested with 1kg of mephedrone in a packet

A mephedrone distributor was arrested from Andheri on Thursday and drugs worth around Rs 20 lakh were found in his possession. The Bandra Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested 32-year-old Sabir Khan while patrolling Gilbert Hill, Andheri West.

He was carrying 1 kg of mephedrone in a packet. Shivdeep Lande, the deputy commissioner of police, ANC, said distributors are rarely caught with such a large quantity of mephedrone.

Khan had been supplying the drugs to peddlers in Jogeshwari, Amboli, Oshiwara, Lokhandwala and Versova areas, officials said.

“Mephedrone supplied by Khan eventually reached many college students and struggling actors. He is one of the biggest distributors in the western suburbs,” an official said.

The police said Khan rose through the ranks after operating as a peddler in Nagpada and Dongri. “He had a fall out with his distributor and decided to branch out,” added the official.

The police said that Khan had been visiting Mumbai frequently to procure the drug. “After we began cracking down on suppliers in south Mumbai, they shifted their operations to Mumbra,” the official said. Khan was produced in court on Friday and remanded in police custody till October 1, Lande said.

