Mentally unsound minor raped, impregnated by youth in UP’s Shahjahanpur: Police

A mentally unsound 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a youth in Saharanpur, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the family members came to know about it only when they found that the girl is four-month pregnant and upon questioning, she revealed that the accused used to rape her.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said the 14-year-old girl also suffers from epileptic seizures.

A case was registered against the accused on Thursday evening and the girl was sent for a medical examination. The youth is absconding and a search is on to nab him, Bajpai said.