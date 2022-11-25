scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Mentally unsound minor raped, impregnated by youth in UP’s Shahjahanpur: Police

A case has been registered against the accused on Thursday evening and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

The 14-year-old girl also suffers from epileptic seizures.

A mentally unsound 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a youth in Saharanpur, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the family members came to know about it only when they found that the girl is four-month pregnant and upon questioning, she revealed that the accused used to rape her.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said the 14-year-old girl also suffers from epileptic seizures.

A case was registered against the accused on Thursday evening and the girl was sent for a medical examination. The youth is absconding and a search is on to nab him, Bajpai said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 03:01:23 pm
Next Story

Alessandro Michele steps down as Gucci’s creative director; a look at his ‘extraordinary journey’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close