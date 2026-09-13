Mental wellness: NIMHANS to be nodal body for BRICS Centres of Excellence

The declaration also talks about the growing relevance of traditional and integrative medicine (TCIM).

The New Delhi Declaration adopted during the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit agrees to support the establishment of a network of training hubs and Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for mental health, with Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) being the coordinating centre.

“The Network of CoEs could also serve as a platform to facilitate collaborative research, policy dialogue, exchange of best practices, and the co-development of evidence-based mental health promotion strategies across BRICS countries,” the declaration states.

According to the Declaration, a designated group of representatives from each BRICS member state will jointly govern the network and ensure “balanced decision-making and shared accountability” towards achieving scientific and technical cooperation for sustainable and scalable integration of mental well-being into primary healthcare.