‘Mental poverty’ when only development work carried out in forest: Jharkhand HC

It shows “mental poverty” when only development work is carried out around forests without thinking of “connecting those forests” for easy movement of animals, Jharkhand High Court observed on Thursday.

The court made the observation when the issue of steps taken to reclaim fauna in Jharkhand’s forests came up while it was hearing a suo motu case on the death of two elephant calves in forests of Latehar district.

The bench of Chief Justice of HC Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad emphasised that there must be a serious effort to “bring back” the fauna, which the CJ said was in abundance earlier.

The court was informed that Jharkhand has 29 per cent forest cover, translating into 23,615 sq km.

P K Verma, principal chief conservator of forest and head of forest forces, told the court that all forest areas, barring one each in Palamu and Saranda, are not continuous and are only in patches. At this, the court responded: “Doesn’t this show our mental poverty? When we talk about development we should also talk about development of connecting two jungles… We should have made elevated roads, so that animals have a connection to the jungle. We did not think about that, but now we need to act…”