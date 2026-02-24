Rise in online searches for mental health support, Kolkata tops counselling and therapy centre category: Report

Written by Ritesh Dhar

Online searches for mental health support services are on the rise across India, with Kolkata witnessing a 102 per cent spike in searches for counselling and therapy centres, more than doubling year-on-year interest, according to a latest report by Justdial Limited.

The year-on-year data comparing the February 2025 to January 2026 period with the previous year shows increased interest in counselling, therapy and psychiatric services across both metro cities and emerging urban centres.

As per the report, at a national level, searches for ‘counselling services’ recorded the highest growth with a 14 per cent increase, followed by an 8 per cent rise in searches for ‘psychiatric services’, and a 5 per cent jump in searches for ‘counselling and therapy centres’. The report indicates that individuals are increasingly exploring structured mental health support, the company said in a statement.