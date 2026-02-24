Rise in online searches for mental health support, Kolkata tops counselling and therapy centre category: Report

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Written by Ritesh Dhar
Online searches for mental health support services are on the rise across India, with Kolkata witnessing a 102 per cent spike in searches for counselling and therapy centres, more than doubling year-on-year interest, according to a latest report by Justdial Limited.
The year-on-year data comparing the February 2025 to January 2026 period with the previous year shows increased interest in counselling, therapy and psychiatric services across both metro cities and emerging urban centres.
As per the report, at a national level, searches for ‘counselling services’ recorded the highest growth with a 14 per cent increase, followed by an 8 per cent rise in searches for ‘psychiatric services’, and a 5 per cent jump in searches for ‘counselling and therapy centres’. The report indicates that individuals are increasingly exploring structured mental health support, the company said in a statement.
City-wise trends reveal sharper momentum in select regions. After Kolkata, Delhi saw a 48 per cent increase in searches for counselling and therapy centres, followed by Lucknow and Surat with a 23 per cent rise. Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh also reported steady growth in the same category, with increases ranging from 7 per cent to 11 per cent.
Within the counselling services category, Delhi led the surge with a 54 per cent rise in search activity, suggesting heightened demand in the national capital. Mumbai and Bengaluru followed with increases of 23 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, while Chennai registered a moderate 8 per cent growth.
In searches for psychiatric services, Delhi again topped the list with a 31 per cent increase, closely followed by Lucknow at 30 per cent. Mumbai and Jaipur each recorded a 15 per cent rise, while Bengaluru and Chennai saw a growth of 12 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.
According to the statement, the findings underline a measurable shift in user behaviour, with more individuals actively seeking professional mental health support online.
Ritesh Dhar is an intern with The Indian Express.
