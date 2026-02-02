Mental health matters: NIMHANS-2 to be set up in North India; Centre-run institutes in Tezpur, Ranchi to be strengthened

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman poses with her team for a photo op before leaving to present the Budget in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In a significant step for mental health, India is set to get a second NIMHANS – this one in North India – while two other Centre-run mental health institutes, in Tezpur and Ranchi, will be strengthened.

The announcement in this regard was made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2026-2027 on Sunday.

Established in 1974 in Bengaluru, India’s lone NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) is a multidisciplinary institute for patient care, known for performing cutting-edge research in the field of mental health and neurosciences.

“There has been a special focus on mental health in this year’s budget, which is a welcome move,” said Union Health Minister J P Nadda.