Mental check-up needed of lawyer jailed for sending ‘indecent message’ to judge: Madhya Pradesh HC

Hearing the bail petition of an advocate who was arrested last month for allegedly sending an indecent message to a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Ratlam district, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has said that “it appears expedient to direct for his mental check-up through a qualified doctor or a psychiatrist and submit a report before the court”.

A single bench of Justice Rohit Arya, while hearing the bail plea of Vijay Singh Yadav (37), observed that he was styled as a married man with four children but is alleged to have indulged in highly objectionable unethical activity causing embarrassment to a woman judge.

The court ordered a mental check-up on March 26. It will hear the matter again on April 15.

The court’s observation came after Yadav’s bail application was objected to by Madhya Pradesh Nyayadhish Sangh, which filed an affidavit through their counsel Seema Sharma. The JMFC had filed a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh Nyayadhish Sangh, where she is also a member. In her complaint, the civil judge alleged that Yadav would continuously harass her by sitting in front of her court room without any reason and stare at her “without blinking his eyes”. The judge further said that Yadav had been trying to engage in intimate conversation with her which she ignored. She said that Yadav, apart from sending her a birthday message at midnight on her official email id, also sent her a flower bouquet in her courtroom that caused her mental agony. However, Yadav in his bail plea cited a separate “private complaint” submitted by him to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Ratlam, against the JMFC that had led to the false allegations made by the judge.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the advocate’s brother Jay said: “My brother is a sane human being who has acquired multiple degrees… but we are worried for his safety. We are not sure of how he will be treated at the hospital…”