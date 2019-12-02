Men need to be educated on how to treat women: Mohan Bhagwat

In the backdrop of outrage over the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that men need to be educated on how to treat women.

Addressing the Gita Mahotsav Programme at the Red Fort, Bhagwat said, “Jo apraadh karne wale hain, unki bhi mata-behenen hain, isiliye to unka astitv hai, unko yeh kisi ne sikhaaya nahin. Apne ghar se praarambh karna hai, purushon ki matrshakti ki or, mahilaon ki or dekhane ki drshti shuddh honi chaahiye, yehi in sab baaton ko band karega (Those who commit crimes, they also have mother and sisters, so they exist, no one has taught them. You have to start from your home, men’s glance at the mothers, towards women, should be pure, this will stop all these things).”

He added, “The government has made the law, the law is not being followed properly. The administration’s laxity can no longer go on. But leaving everything on government and administration will not work.”

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Ram temple activist Sadhvi Rithambra and spiritual leaders were also present on the dais.

Irani too stressed on the importance of conduct to arrest the issues of atrocities/violence against women. She said that sants have an important role to play in getting society to reflect on why crimes against women take place.

She also raised the issue of under-nutrition among women and children.

Interestingly, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Janardan Dwivedi too shared the dais with Bhagwat. Later, Dwivedi clarified that he came to the event in “individual capacity” and not as a Congress leader, and that he was invited.