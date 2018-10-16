Men looted rifles to kill Parkash Singh Badal, belonged to pro-Khalistan group: Police

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. (File photo) Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. (File photo)

Three men, who were arrested for allegedly looting police rifles here, were linked to militant group Khalistan Liberation Front and they were planning to attack former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, a senior police official Tuesday. The Uttar Pradesh Police Sunday arrested Amrat Singh, Gurjan and Karan Singh, following an encounter in Shamli district as they were wanted in a case of looting rifles and ammunition from two policemen on October 2.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh told PTI that he has directed his men to mount effective vigil against such militants operating in the state and to “destroy such modules”. “A complete surveillance has been ordered against such activities in our state. The intelligence set up has been geared up and special directions have been issued. We are in touch with the Punjab Police with regard to this case and related terror activities,” the DGP said.

While briefing reporters Monday about the arrests, Additional DGP Parshant Kumar had said the accused revealed that they had looted the rifles as they were planning to target Badal during his political rallies. Two of their two gang members were absconding, Kumar had said. He had informed that Punjab and the Uttar Pradesh Police were alerted after the association of the accused with the Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF) came to light.

Further investigation of the case has been handed over to the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the ADG said. These men have been alleged to have looted two rifles from policemen at the Kamalpur Police checkpost in Shamli. Two policemen were injured in the attack.

Later, the rifles and ammunition were recovered from a gurdwara. The Uttar Pradesh Police announced an award of Rs 50,000 for the police team which arrested the accused.

