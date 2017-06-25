Men illegally using mother’s land: Phogats sisters

Phogat sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari on Friday requested Rajasthan police to act against “notorious elements” who allegedly use a tract of their mother’s farmland as a driveway at Jaitpur village in Jhunjhunu district.

A complaint was submitted to SHO of Jhunjhunu’s Buhana police station Brijendra Singh on Friday. The sisters named the men as Kripal Singh, Dalip Singh, Atar Singh, Vidyadhar and Sanjay.

SHO Singh said, “Yes, we received a complaint personally submitted by Manpal, an uncle of the Phogat sisters, on Friday. We visited the spot and are also retrieving the revenue records. It is apparently an ancestral property belonging to their maternal side.”

