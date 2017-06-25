Follow Us:
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Men illegally using mother’s land: Phogats sisters

Men illegally using mother’s land: Phogats sisters

Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari named Kripal Singh, Dalip Singh, Atar Singh, Vidyadhar and Sanjay of illegally using their mother's farmland as a driveway at Jaitpur village in Jhunjhunu district.

Written by Nitin Sharma , Hamza Khan | Jaipur/chandigarh | Updated: August 20, 2018 2:54:04 pm
Top News

Phogat sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari on Friday requested Rajasthan police to act against “notorious elements” who allegedly use a tract of their mother’s farmland as a driveway at Jaitpur village in Jhunjhunu district.
A complaint was submitted to SHO of Jhunjhunu’s Buhana police station Brijendra Singh on Friday. The sisters named the men as Kripal Singh, Dalip Singh, Atar Singh, Vidyadhar and Sanjay.

SHO Singh said, “Yes, we received a complaint personally submitted by Manpal, an uncle of the Phogat sisters, on Friday. We visited the spot and are also retrieving the revenue records. It is apparently an ancestral property belonging to their maternal side.”

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Inside Bigg Boss 12 House
Watch Now
Inside Bigg Boss 12 House
Buzzing Now
Advertisement