Men can’t decide for women, women have the power: Mohan Bhagwat

Pitching for women, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that men should not take decisions for women but support women in their pursuit of progress, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for more access and opportunity rather than token participation for women.

“Men cannot take decisions for women. Men should not think that they know better than women to guide them to make progress. Women have the power and are capable of decision-making,” Bhagwat said at an event to release the report ‘Status of Women in India’, a study by Drishti Stree Adhyayan Prabodhan Kendra, an NGO working with the RSS.

Bhagwat, who had earlier drawn criticism for his remarks on women, said that women are multi-taskers. “We have forgotten what women can do. They can multitask. Even the one who runs the house has a role to play. Men are not capable of doing such things.”

He added: “Nature has given men power to hunt and strength to work hard… but they cannot run things. Women can.”

In 2013, Bhagwat’s remarks on husband-wife relations had triggered a controversy. “A husband and wife are involved in a contract under which the husband has said that you should take care of my house and I will take care of all your needs. I will keep you safe. So, the husband follows the contract terms. Till the time the wife follows the contract, the husband stays with her, if the wife violates the contract, he can disown her,” he was quoted as saying at a rally in Indore.

The study comes at a time when the RSS has decided to focus on women. In its last coordination meeting in Rajasthan’s Pushkar, the Sangh had decided to focus more on women, especially those from tribal regions, in its activities.

While Bhagwat advised men to start making such changes at home, if not for the society, Sitharaman said what women needed was not tokenism. “Access makes a big difference to women. Getting access to facilities such as education and primary health have multiplier effect… Consultation is not enough… None of us wants token participation… There should be genuine access that makes true contribution,” she said.

But, she added, one should see how women are using the opportunities. “There are two sides to it. We have laws making it mandatory for women’s participation. To be honest, we don’t get women for them. It’s not because there are not capable women. There are women, but they do not come forward… Women should come out of the comfort zones, they should leave the doubting zones.”

The study was conducted across 29 states and five UTs based on the responses of 74,095 women, said the organisation. The survey found that illteracy and school dropout rates are high among Scheduled Tribes.

Other interesting findings are that a sizeable number of women below 25 years of age are entering the spiritual field, and increasing age in getting married is the practice. There is a shift from the joint family structure to nuclear families, though it still exists in western, northeastern regions and Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh. It also found that schemes, voter card, Aadhaar card are implemented more effectively in conflict zone regions, women in employment are still deprived of statutory and non-statutory facilities at workplaces, more than one-tenth of women take only one major ingredient in their meals and that age, education and marital status is related to the level of happiness.