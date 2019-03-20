Toggle Menu
Memorial for Manohar Parrikar to be constructed at Miramar: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

“We intend to construct his Samadhi, adjacent to another existing Samadhi dedicated to the first chief minister of Goa, Bhausaheb Bandodkar,” Goa CM Pramod Sawant said.

On Tuesday, People visited the venue where Manohar Parrikar was cremated and paid their respect to the departed leader. (PTI)

Hours after taking over as the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant Tuesday said that a ‘Samadhi’ memorial of late former chief minister Manohar Parrikar soon. He said the structure would be constructed on Miramar beach, where he was cremated on March 18.

“We intend to construct his Samadhi, adjacent to another existing Samadhi dedicated to the first chief minister of Goa, Bhausaheb Bandodkar,” he said adding that more details about the same would be revealed in the coming days. The former four-time Goa chief minister and the former Union defence minister will be the second leader in Goa to have a memorial dedicated to him.

The location where Parrikar was cremated has now been secured by the government and is protected with tin barricades. On Tuesday, People visited the venue and paid their respect to the departed leader.

Parrikar (63) passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. Parrikar had been ailing for the last one year and has undergone treatment in the US as well as at AIIMS, Delhi, and a private hospital in Mumbai.

He was shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi on September 15 last year and returned to Goa on October 14. Since then, he had been recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula.

Hours after Parrikar’s cremation, the BJP Monday chose Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant as the new Chief Minister of the state. Sawant and his cabinet of 11 ministers took oath early Tuesday morning.

