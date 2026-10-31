Members of EAC-PM meet House panel, flag costs of staggered polls

Economists from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Friday are learnt to have told the Joint Parliamentary Committee, examining the simultaneous elections Bills, that the cost of having staggered elections, as is the case now, went beyond the actual cost of conducting polls, with frequent polls affecting private investment.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, met EAC-PM chairman Prof S Mahendra Dev, EAC-PM member Dr Shamika Ravi and EAC-PM part-time member Prof Pami Dua. The committee also met Vivekananda International Foundation chairman S Gurumurthy.

The EAC-PM members are learnt to have informed the committee that staggered elections end up discouraging private investment.