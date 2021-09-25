‘Members being targeted’: BJP leaders meet kin of tribal leader shot in Ranchi

The BJP has alleged that its workers are being targeted in Jharkhand after a party leader was shot dead in Ranchi — hours after he protested over a Congress leader’s purported audio clip about the death of a woman police officer.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Deepak Prakash as well as former CM Raghubar Das Friday met the family of BJP Ranchi ST Morcha (Rural) President Jeetram Munda, who was allegedly killed on Wednesday evening. Prakash said that from ordinary men to VIPs, no one was safe in the state. He alleged the law and order has deteriorated and BJP workers are being ‘targeted’.

Munda was protesting against Congress MLA Bandhu Tirkey, who was purportedly heard asking the family members of Rupa Tirkey to “settle the matter” — the officer allegedly died by suicide on May 3 with the Jharkhand High Court recently ordering a CBI probe into her death.

Ranchi SP Naushad Alam said, “We have detained a few people and there seems to be progress in the case. Soon, the mastermind will be arrested.” Police said that Munda was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

Munda’s family has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Munda’s wife Gayatri Kumari told Prakash and Das that her husband worked day and night for the party. “We need justice. My husband worked for the party and could not even give enough time to the family. The party needs to now support us,” she said.

Munda was a father to three children, including a three-year-old daughter.