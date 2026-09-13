Members acknowledge progress in expanding remote-sensing satellite constellation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with visiting heads of States, governments and other dignitaries at a Gala Dinner during the BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

The New Delhi Declaration adopted during the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit acknowledges the significant progress in finalising the amendment to the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation (RSSC) Agreement for including new space agencies. The RSSC is a virtual network of existing observation satellites of the BRICS countries, including India’s Resourcesat 2 and 2A, China’s Gaofen-6 and Ziyuan III 02, and Russia’s Kanopus-V type.

The Summit also drafted the Terms of Reference for the BRICS Space Council.

There was also an emphasis on debris mitigation and long-term sustainability. “We welcome the discussions in the BRICS Heads of Space Agencies meeting held in Bengaluru that emphasised the importance of space debris mitigation for ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities,” the declaration says. ISRO’s summit on space earlier this year was attended by senior officials from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the UAE.