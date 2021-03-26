Melghat deputy conservator of forest arrested for ‘abetting suicide’ of range forest officer

POLICE HAVE arrested Vinod Shivkumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Gugamal division of Melghat, for the allegedly abetting the suicide of Deepali Chavan, Harisal Range Forest Officer (RFO), who shot herself dead on Thursday evening.

“We arrested him from Nagpur railway station on Friday morning when he was about to board a train to his place in Karnataka,” said Superintendent of Police Hari Balaji. “The arrest was made on the basis of a note, in which Shivkumar has been accused of harassing her in day-to-day work. The note clearly mentions that he was responsible for the step she had taken. Chavan’s husband Rajesh Mohite has filed a police complaint regarding this,” Balaji added.

According to police, Chavan, 34, was working as RFO at Harisal for over three years. Shivkumar, who was serving his first posting as DCF, was her supervising officer, police added.

Police said Chavan shot herself in the chest with her service pistol on Thursday evening after her mother, who was staying with her, left for Satara. Chavan’s husband Mohite is working as treasury officer at Chikhaldara, also in Melghat, they added.

The four-page note is addressed to Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) Field Director Srinivas Reddy, who has also been accused of not addressing the issue of Chavan’s harassment despite repeated requests by her.

The note recovered by police states, “Initially, Shivkumar was being nice to me, but later started issuing notices to me as he believed some local staffers, who would mislead him about me. He would frequently threaten to suspend and chargesheet me. When I was doing rehabilitation work in two to three villages, Shivkumar would come to there and abuse me in front of everyone using foul language. He would never try to understand my position and would force me to do things not in conformity with the rules.”

It further states, “On March 7, 2020, when I was busy removing forest encroachment at Mangia village, some local people abused us and locked us up in a house. When I informed Shivkumar, he said I was lying and staging a drama. When I told him that the villagers were threatening to register an offence against me under the Atrocities Act, Shivkumar said he would call the SP and tell him to apply the atrocity to see how you feel spending four months in jail,” adding, “my mobile has a recording of this conversation with him.”

The note also stated that Chavan had played the recording to Amravati MP Navneet Rana.

Shivkumar has also been accused of making her travel for three days on undulating roads in the Makur area, leading to a miscarriage. “But Shivkumar did not grant me leave,” the note stated.

Shivkumar has also been accused of not allowing her to go to Amravati to be with her family even once during the month. “He asks me to meet him at late hours in the night and speaks to me in vulgar language. Many times he called me to the tourist complex and even at the Akot diversion and tried to take undue advantage of my being alone with him. He is punishing me for not submitting to his whims,” the note states.

Addressing Reddy, the note states, “You will not be able to do anything about him because you are firmly behind him.”

“He often comes to Harisal and hurls abuses. This can be proved if you check CCTV footage. All the staffers at Harisal also know about this,” the note states.

It further states, “You (Reddy) have supported me a lot till now. I feel safe when you are around and I thank you a lot for this. Shivkumar alone is responsible for my taking the extreme step and I hope you will take strict action against him.”

Asked about the accusations in the note, Reddy said, “Chavan and her husband came to me in September and told me about the alleged harassment by Shivkumar and sought my intervention. But she didn’t give anything to me in writing. So, I admonished Shivkumar asking him to behave.”

Reddy also said he prevented her arrest in the Mangia atrocity case by personally requesting the SP not to arrest her since she was only doing her duty.

“Earlier too, about three years ago, police had proceeded to arrest her in a MNREGS payment case. Then too I prevented her arrest by requesting the police,” he said.

A senior wildlife activist from Amravati said, “It’s an unfortunate situation. Shivkumar was known to be a tough officer and had turned the Gugamal division into an impregnable fortress through strict enforcement of protection measures. Chavan, too, was a good officer and had done exemplary rehabilitation work in some villages. Their good work coming to such an end due to some completely avoidable issues is bad news for forest protection.”