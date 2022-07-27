scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Mekedatu project not aimed at harming Tamil Nadu: Karnataka to SC

Tamil Nadu has contended that the project is in “gross violation" of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s February 5, 2007, decision on the apportionment of the river water between the two states, and affirmed by the SC on February 16, 2018.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 4:35:52 am
The SC is hearing a plea by Tamil Nadu seeking a direction to restrain the Authority from taking up the Mekedatu project. (PTI/File)

Countering Tamil Nadu’s objections to its plans to build a reservoir in Mekedatu across the inter-state Cauvery river, the Karnataka government has told the Supreme Court that the proposed project “is not intended to cause any prejudice or injury” to the neighbouring state.

“The project as planned in the Detailed Project Report does not envisage consumptive utilisation of water for irrigation…The project is intended for lifting the water required for supply of drinking water to Bengaluru city,…to regulate the flows and generate power,” Karnataka said in an affidavit filed in the top court.

Karnataka said that the project “would rather promote the interest” of TN as it “would help in regulating the flows in favour of….Tamil Nadu, during the months of June and July, if the monsoon is delayed in these months”.

Pointing out that studies show that a shortage of 13 TMC water occurs on an average during these months, it said “therefore there is no reason for…Tamil Nadu to oppose the project” and that in case it apprehends any injury, the same can be resolved by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

The SC is hearing a plea by TN seeking a direction to restrain the Authority from taking up the Mekedatu project. TN has contended that the project is in “gross violation” of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s February 5, 2007, decision on the apportionment of the river water between the two states, and affirmed by the SC on February 16, 2018.

Karnataka in its affidavit, however, pointed out that the SC had approved the scheme framed by the Centre to constitute CWMA to implement the decision of the Tribunal as modified by the top court.

Karnataka said it had approached the Central Water Commission for clearance of the feasibility report of the Mekedatu project and the Commission had in turn sought the views of the CWMA.

The question therefore has to be decided by the CWMA, which is an expert statutory body, and it cannot be restrained unless it is shown to be acting outside its jurisdiction, the affidavit said. “…CWMA is within its powers and functions to consider the said issue,” Karnataka said and added that TN “should not be permitted to run away from the CWMA”.

