Centre asks Meta to review Instagram, Facebook algorithms amid CJP stir

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, to review its recommendation systems and ensure users are not disproportionately exposed to a single or limited set of narratives.

It has also directed the social media company to strengthen checks on content that could cause public disorder, incite violence or promote other unlawful activities.

In an advisory dated October 10, the ministry asked Meta to provide adequate context for photographs, videos, graphics and other content depicting ongoing public events, particularly when users may not be able to readily establish their authenticity, date, location or circumstances.