Centre asks Meta to review Instagram, Facebook algorithms amid CJP stir

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, to review its recommendation systems and ensure users are not disproportionately exposed to a single or limited set of narratives.
It has also directed the social media company to strengthen checks on content that could cause public disorder, incite violence or promote other unlawful activities.
In an advisory dated October 10, the ministry asked Meta to provide adequate context for photographs, videos, graphics and other content depicting ongoing public events, particularly when users may not be able to readily establish their authenticity, date, location or circumstances.
While the advisory does not cite a specific incident that led to its issuance, it comes amid content related to protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition parties in Delhi has surfaced on social media platforms.
CJP and Opposition have protested demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The advisory, seen by news agency PTI, asks Meta to review its content-ranking and recommendation mechanisms to prevent potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material from being amplified disproportionately or repeatedly recommended to users.
The ministry called on the company to “… ensure that recommendation systems do not result in disproportionate exposure of users to a single or limited set of narratives, and endeavour to provide appropriate diversity of relevant and credible information”.
It also called for stronger mechanisms to rapidly identify, review and escalate content that gains significant reach through recommendation systems and could trigger widespread public confusion, apprehension, violence or a disturbance of public order.
The ministry had received reports from agencies suggesting that Meta’s platforms were not promoting all narratives equally, with their algorithms appearing to favour certain kinds of content over others, PTI reported citing sources.
MeitY also asked Meta to cooperate promptly with law enforcement agencies and other authorised government bodies, including by furnishing information or assistance in accordance with applicable laws and within the timelines prescribed under the IT Rules, 2021.
The ministry said it had observed that certain content relating to ongoing public events was being “prominently displayed and recommended to users” on Meta’s platforms. This included videos, images, statements and static graphics concerning public-order and law-and-order situations.
(With PTI Inputs)