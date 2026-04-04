Meitei MLAs led by Manipur CM Khemchand Singh travel to Jiribam by road, to camp for 3 days

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, along with eight MLAs from the Meitei community, travelled to Jiribam district by road on Saturday, in an attempt to reinforce peace and trust-building initiatives.

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Y Khemchand Singh and his entourage will be camping in the district for three days. Accompanying the chief minister were state BJP state president A Sharda, MLAs T Robindro, H Dingo, Sapam Ranjan, S Premchandra, Noorul Hassan, Sapam Keba, Kongkham Robindro, and L Rameshwore.

During the visit, Singh and his entourage will inspect various developmental projects taken up in the district. A source from the Chief Minister’s Office said the delegation will also interact with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and convene a meeting with the leaders of different communities, particularly Meitei and Kuki-Zo.