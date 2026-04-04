Meitei MLAs led by Manipur CM Khemchand Singh travel to Jiribam by road, to camp for 3 days

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Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, along with eight MLAs from the Meitei community, travelled to Jiribam district by road on Saturday, in an attempt to reinforce peace and trust-building initiatives.
Y Khemchand Singh and his entourage will be camping in the district for three days. Accompanying the chief minister were state BJP state president A Sharda, MLAs T Robindro, H Dingo, Sapam Ranjan, S Premchandra, Noorul Hassan, Sapam Keba, Kongkham Robindro, and L Rameshwore.
During the visit, Singh and his entourage will inspect various developmental projects taken up in the district. A source from the Chief Minister’s Office said the delegation will also interact with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and convene a meeting with the leaders of different communities, particularly Meitei and Kuki-Zo.
Since violence broke out on May 3, 2023, between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities, movement across key routes, especially the state’s two major National Highways, has become highly restricted. Members of the Meitei community, in particular, largely avoided these highways due to safety concerns.
Jiribam district is situated on the western side of Manipur, about 217 km from the state capital Imphal. It borders the Cachar district of Assam and is home to different communities, including Meitei, Kuki-Zo groups, Naga, and Muslim.
This is Singh’s second visit to the district after becoming the chief minister of Manipur in February this year. During his first visit, Singh flew to the district by helicopter and interacted with IDPs from both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
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