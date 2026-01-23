Meitei man killed in Manipur ‘hadn’t told family he was in state’, felt his family ‘would not support’ him staying in a Kuki-Zo area

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The family of the Meitei man who was killed in Manipur on Wednesday night has told The Indian Express that they were not aware he was in the state.
Police had on Thursday identified the victim as Mayanglambam Rishikanta, originally a resident of Kakching Khunou in Manipur’s Meitei-majority valley. The police said the killing took place at a village called Natjang, located a few kilometres away from Tuibong, where the deceased had been living with his wife, Chingnu Haokip, who is from the Kuki-Zo community.
The place of occurrence is a 30-minute drive from Churachandpur town, where the Kuki-Zos are in the majority. The murder was captured on video.
The victim’s cousin, Amarjit Mayanglambam, said the family was unaware Rishikanta was back in Manipur and staying in Churachandpur until they found out about his killing from the video on Wednesday night.
“The girl (Haokip) called us late at night, around 1:30 am, and told us that he had been there since December 19. He last spoke to his father on January 19 to check on him, but didn’t mention it then either. He knew that his family would be upset and not support him,” he said.
He said that though authorities have referred to Haokip as Rishikanta’s wife, the family only knew that they were engaged.
“They met in Guwahati around 2018-2019, where Rishikanta was working at the time. Then he left to work at a private company in Nepal around six years ago, but they continued to be together. They got engaged in early 2023, and when the conflict started in May 2023, the wedding was cancelled. After that, the family was not aware that they were in touch,” he claimed.
According to a security official in Churachandpur, they have learnt that two individuals abducted the couple and took them in an SUV to a spot where there were two more people, all of them masked. Haokip was pushed out of the vehicle around a kilometre before the site at which the killing took place.
