Meitei man killed in Manipur ‘hadn’t told family he was in state’, felt his family ‘would not support’ him staying in a Kuki-Zo area

The family of the Meitei man who was killed in Manipur on Wednesday night has told The Indian Express that they were not aware he was in the state.

Police had on Thursday identified the victim as Mayanglambam Rishikanta, originally a resident of Kakching Khunou in Manipur’s Meitei-majority valley. The police said the killing took place at a village called Natjang, located a few kilometres away from Tuibong, where the deceased had been living with his wife, Chingnu Haokip, who is from the Kuki-Zo community.

The place of occurrence is a 30-minute drive from Churachandpur town, where the Kuki-Zos are in the majority. The murder was captured on video.