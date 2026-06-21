Meitei insurgent group member arrested in Goa

“The accused was involved in financing operations of the PLA,” the police officer said.

The Goa Police apprehended a member of the proscribed Meitei insurgent group People’s Liberation Army (PLA), from South Goa earlier this week. Police sources said the accused Nongthongbam Ingo alias Krishna alias Lal, a wanted member of PLA, had been evading arrest for the past two decades in several cases pending against him.

A senior Goa police officer, requesting anonymity, said that acting on specific intel from Manipur Police, the crime branch of Goa Police intercepted “self-styled Lt Colonel” Nongthongbam Ingo, shortly after he arrived in Goa on June 16. Police said the accused was wanted by Manipur Police in a UAPA case registered at Lilong police station in Manipur’s Thoubal district.