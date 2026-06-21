Meitei insurgent group member arrested in Goa

The Goa Police apprehended a member of the proscribed Meitei insurgent group People’s Liberation Army (PLA), from South Goa earlier this week. Police sources said the accused Nongthongbam Ingo alias Krishna alias Lal, a wanted member of PLA, had been evading arrest for the past two decades in several cases pending against him.
A senior Goa police officer, requesting anonymity, said that acting on specific intel from Manipur Police, the crime branch of Goa Police intercepted “self-styled Lt Colonel” Nongthongbam Ingo, shortly after he arrived in Goa on June 16. Police said the accused was wanted by Manipur Police in a UAPA case registered at Lilong police station in Manipur’s Thoubal district.
Police said that two insurgents were arrested by Manipur police on June 5 in a UAPA case for alleged extortion, and during disclosures, they revealed that they had been working in close coordination with the accused. “The accused was involved in financing operations of the PLA,” the police officer said.