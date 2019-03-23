Mehul Choksi says can’t return to India due to ‘medical condition’

Absconding Diamantaire Mehul Choski, who is facing proceedings to be declared a fugitive economic offender, on Friday submitted a 37-point table before a special PMLA court claiming that he is suffering from various illnesses, including high-risk obesity, diabetes and arthritis.

Advertising

In his plea, Choksi has claimed that he has not refused to return to India for the probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged fraud at Punjab National Bank, but cannot travel because of his medical conditions. Choski, who resides in Antigua, had earlier too claimed that his medical complications make it impossible to travel on long flights of “41 hours”.

In an application filed on Friday in the scheduled hearing for arguments on the ED’s plea under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, Choksi listed his medical conditions from 2011 to February 2019. Listing a table containing “precise and updates dates and events” regarding his ailments, he claimed he is constrained from traveling. The most recent detail of his medical check-up is of February 27, where his physical examination reveals his 236 pounds (107 kg) and his Body Mass Index calculates to a 39.3, revealing high-risk Class 3 obesity.

“His medical records indicated that he underwent a coronary angiogram and received stents to the abuse marginal artery and right coronary artery at Northwellat Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. Mr Choksi had also a blood clot in the brain that was treated medically. Mr Choksi has a long history of hypertension and hypercholesterolemia. Therefore, it was recommended that he be under continuous medical supervision in Antigua and advised strictly to avoid traveling…,” his application stated.

Advertising

It further claimed that a routine check-up with one Dr H A Morcos on October 26, 2010, shows that his medical condition is “critical”.

Choksi also claimed that while other reports, including an angiogram of his brain shows various abnormalities and a radiograph of his shoulder shows “calcific tendinitis” or a disorder causing pain and inflammation, there are stones in his gall bladder and that weight loss was suggested to him.

In June last year, Choksi had cited “the recent trend of mob lynching” and said there is a threat to his life due to which he cannot travel to India. The court will hear the application next month.