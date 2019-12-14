Mehul Choksi’s plea for cancellation of non-bailable warrant rejected

In his application, Choksi had said that he had not evaded the agency but had been unable to come to the country due to various reasons. (File) In his application, Choksi had said that he had not evaded the agency but had been unable to come to the country due to various reasons. (File)

A SPECIAL court Friday rejected an application filed by absconding diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi seeking cancellation of a non-bailable warrant issued against him earlier.

Through his lawyer, Choksi had sought cancellation of a warrant issued against him by a special court based on a plea by the CBI, which had said that he has refused to remain present for the probe and that his presence was required.

In his application, Choksi had said that he had not evaded the agency but had been unable to come to the country due to various reasons, including his ill-health. Choksi is facing charges for allegedly conniving with officials of the Punjab National Bank for issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking in violation of the bank’s rules, causing pecuniary gains to him and his company.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App