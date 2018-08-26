Mehul Choksi passport: Mumbai Police gives clean chit to cops who cleared verification

Businessman and Punjab National Bank fraud accused Mehul Choksi left India on January 7. Businessman and Punjab National Bank fraud accused Mehul Choksi left India on January 7.

In a recent report to Maharashtra Home Department, Mumbai Police has given a clean chit to policemen of the Malabar Hill Police station who issued a police verification report on fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi, wanted in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud. Antigua and Barbuda had said Choksi was granted citizenship based on a police clearance certificate (PCC) issued by Regional Passport Office (RPO), Mumbai, and documents received from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in May 2017. Following this, the government came under attack for what was pointed out as shortcomings in the online police verification system adopted by state police department. In the wake of this, Mumbai Police ordered an inquiry to find out if there was any deliberate violation of rules by officials issuing the verification report on Choksi.

“Before issuing a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), the regional passport office had sought details from the Malabar Hill police station, under whose jurisdiction Choksi’s Mumbai residence falls. The PVR was issued by the police station after it ran a check on the Criminal Antecedents and Information System (CAIS) under four heads, including if the applicant is wanted by any court or any warrant has been issued against him. Since there was nothing on the system against Choksi when a search under these heads were made, local police issued the PVR,” said an official from State Home Department. “The report has also stated that Choksi didn’t try to influence the officials at the police station or offer them bribe to get a PVR. It happened in due course,” said the official.

According to Mumbai police, Choksi applied for a PCC on February 23, 2017. On March 10, 2017, Malabar Hill police station submitted a “clear report” after running a check on CAIS. On March 14, 2017, Mumbai Police passport branch forwarded the report to the regional passport office. “The CAIS only reflects the applicant’s name if he has been arrested in any offence. This is the format followed by every state,” said a police officer.

Sources said there was no criminal case against Choksi in in 2017 — PNB scam came to light in January 2018.

At a meeting with India, Antigua and Barbuda had expressed reservations about New Delhi’s request to revoke Choksi’s citizenship. However, the Indian officials were assured that an extradition request could be considered after a Red Corner Notice is issued against him, the sources said.

