Toggle Menu
Mehbooba to Centre: Announce Valley ceasefire during Ramzanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/mehbooba-to-centre-announce-valley-ceasefire-during-ramzan-5710700/

Mehbooba to Centre: Announce Valley ceasefire during Ramzan

Alleging that the Centre has turned Jammu and Kashmir into a “battlefield”, Mufti said that in the name of stone-pelting, young boys have been arrested and south Kashmir has been targeted.

Kashmir, mehbooba mufti, ramadan ceasefire, ramadan ceasefire kashmir, Kashmir ramzan ceasefire, ramadan j&k, ramadan 2019, omar abdullah, india news, Indian Express
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (Express file photo)

Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed to the central government to announce a ceasefire in the Valley during the month of Ramzan, which starts next week.

“The month of Ramzan is starting in the next few days. I want to appeal to the government of India that ours is a Muslim-majority state and people are already facing problems. I request them to announce a ceasefire like last year. Crackdowns, search operations and operations should be stopped so that people spend this month with some relief,” said Mufti, addressing a press conference in Srinagar.

“I also want to tell militants that they should understand that this is a month of prayer and repentance. It is a holy month and keeping this view, they should not carry out any attacks.”

Alleging that the Centre has turned Jammu and Kashmir into a “battlefield”, Mufti said that in the name of stone-pelting, young boys have been arrested and south Kashmir has been targeted. “People are facing difficulties at every level” and “they (government) have made life hell for Kashmiris”, she said. “Announcing a Ramzan ceasefire will be the biggest proof of democracy and humanity.”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 #MeToo tweets affected public reputation, MJ Akbar tells court
2 Coastal roads, shelters, warning, response... We’re at a stage where we can save most lives: IMD Director General K J Ramesh
3 Senior J&K BJP leader shot dead, party says security was taken off