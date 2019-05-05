Mehbooba to Centre: Announce Valley ceasefire during Ramzan

Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed to the central government to announce a ceasefire in the Valley during the month of Ramzan, which starts next week.

“The month of Ramzan is starting in the next few days. I want to appeal to the government of India that ours is a Muslim-majority state and people are already facing problems. I request them to announce a ceasefire like last year. Crackdowns, search operations and operations should be stopped so that people spend this month with some relief,” said Mufti, addressing a press conference in Srinagar.

“I also want to tell militants that they should understand that this is a month of prayer and repentance. It is a holy month and keeping this view, they should not carry out any attacks.”

Alleging that the Centre has turned Jammu and Kashmir into a “battlefield”, Mufti said that in the name of stone-pelting, young boys have been arrested and south Kashmir has been targeted. “People are facing difficulties at every level” and “they (government) have made life hell for Kashmiris”, she said. “Announcing a Ramzan ceasefire will be the biggest proof of democracy and humanity.”