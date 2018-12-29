Mehbooba says NIA arrests raise suspicion, calling suspects ‘terrorists’ is premature

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday said the arrest by the NIA of 10 people in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, allegedly for belonging to an IS-inspired module, raised “suspicion”.

The NIA had arrested six people from Delhi, and four others from UP’s Amroha and Hapur on December 26, dubbing it as a crackdown on ISIS-inspired module “Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam”.

On Friday, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter, “National security is supreme. But declaring suspects as terrorists on the basis of Sutli bombs, associating with the dreaded IS is premature. It has already devastated their lives and families. NIA must learn from earlier episodes in which the accused were acquitted after decades.”

In another tweet, Mehbooba said that the NIA arrests in the “election season” raises “suspicion”.

“Arrests by NIA in the election season do raise suspicion, especially after the urban Naxal case seems to be falling apart. National security is best served by being just and inclusive, not suspicious of an entire community,” she wrote.