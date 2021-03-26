Mehbooba questioned by Enforcement Directorate, says ‘dissent criminalised’

Days after the Delhi High Court refused to stay the summons issued against her by the Enforcement Directorate, former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti appeared before the central agency at its Srinagar office on Thursday. She was questioned for almost five hours.

Speaking to reporters after coming out of the ED office, Mufti said “dissent has been criminalised” and accused the BJP of running the country as per its own agenda.

“There were two issues. One, they asked me about the land that was in name of Mufti [Mohammad Sayeed] sahib… [They asked] how did we sell it, to whom we sold it and how much money did it fetch. And second, if we have spent money on youth engagement, what happened of that and how,” she said. “In short, it doesn’t need rocket science [to understand] that dissent has been criminalised in this country.”

Mufti said she was also asked about the chief minister’s secret fund and asked who were the beneficiary widows of that fund. She said she has nothing to hide.