Mehbooba Mufti’s history lesson for National Conference on Centre-J&K ‘mistrust’

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday trained her guns at the ruling National Conference, accusing it of being responsible for the mistrust between the Centre and Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing a party workers’ convention in Srinagar, Mufti said: “They don’t trust us, and we don’t trust them. Who is responsible for this climate of suspicion? India became independent 79 years ago, and that is when J&K acceded to India. My father did not take that decision; [NC founder] Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah did, even though this was a Muslim majority state.”

Holding the NC responsible for the mistrust, she said the party had created uncertainty among Kashmiris through its shifting stances. “They said one thing one day and another the next day. They created a sense of uncertainty in the minds of Kashmiris. First, they said plebiscite, then Pakistan. Then, in 1975, you accepted the chair again,” she said.