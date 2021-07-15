Mehbooba Mufti’s mother Gulshan Nazir skips ED summons

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s mother Gulshan Nazir, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, refused to appear at the ED office in Srinagar.

Nazir was summoned for a second time in an alleged money laundering case by the agency. Party sources stated the PDP had sought details of the case from the agency, “including details of the FIR, who is the accused, just so we can prepare legally and know what she is going to be asked about”. However, the ED did not respond, leading to a decision by Nazir not to visit the ED office.

Mufti had earlier linked the latest summon to her mother with the PDP’s decision to boycott the meeting of the Delimitation Commission in Srinagar.