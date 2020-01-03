Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter says not allowed to visit grave of grandfather, SSG cites protocol

Iltija on Thursday claimed that she was detained at her residence in Srinagar. (File) Iltija on Thursday claimed that she was detained at her residence in Srinagar. (File)

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Javed on Thursday alleged that she was detained at her Gupkar residence and security personnel did not allow her to visit her grandfather Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s place of burial in Anantnag.

“I was only trying to visit my grandfather’s grave to pay my respects. Is it unlawful to do that? I figured that they will not allow me to go on the 7th, which is his death anniversary and so I wanted to visit today,” she told The Indian Express.

She said security personnel at her residence refused to allow the visit at 12 noon. “I asked if I could travel on my own. My cousin is visiting and she leaves tomorrow. We both wanted to travel together and I would have taken a taxi and gone, but I was not even allowed to do so,” she said.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) and Director of Special Security Group (SSG), Muneer Khan, said, “Her claims of detention are absolutely wrong. She is an SSG protectee by virtue of being the ex-CM’s immediate relative. She is supposed to give prior notice of 72 hours as per protocol. It is a basic requirement.” Khan said Javed informed her security personnel “only three to four hours” prior to her visit and the necessary security drill could not be conducted in that duration.

Mehbooba has been under detention for nearly five months since the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

Javed said she was “only trying to make a personal visit to Anantnag” and that she has been informed by security personnel at her residence that she has to seek prior permission for moving around in Srinagar as well.

