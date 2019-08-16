Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter writes to Amit Shah on detention: ‘Humiliating… threatened with dire consequences’

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Independence Day seeking clarity on her detention at her Srinagar residence. She also expressed concern over her mother’s safety and the “hundreds of political detainees” who have been jailed since August 5.

Advertising

Iltija claimed she had been “threatened with dire consequences” if she speak to the media again.

“With due respect, I fail to understand why I am being punished for speaking on behalf of Kashmiris whose voices have been smothered. Is it a crime to articulate the pain, torment and indignity we’ve been subjected to? Does it warrant a detention to describe our plight?” Iltija asked.

“Security personnel have cited my interviews to various media portals and newspapers as the reason for my detention. In fact, I have been threatened with dire consequences if I speak up again,” she added.

Advertising

Iltija called it “odd” that she was not allowed to step outside as she was not affiliated to any political party and “have always been a law-abiding citizen”.

She sought to know the laws under which she was detained. “Do I need to seek legal recourse? It’s suffocating and humiliating to be treated in this manner,” she said.

On the situation in the state, Iltija wrote, “Kashmir is engulfed in clouds of darkness and I fear for the safety of its people including those who spoke up. We Kashmiris are reeling in despair since the unilateral abrogation of Article 370 on 5th August, 2019.

Also read | Can’t jump the gun, Centre tells SC on ‘communication blackout’ in Kashmir

“It’s now been over ten long agonising days since this crippling curfew was imposed. The Valley is gripped with fear because all forms of communication have been snapped by delibilitating an entire population. Today while the rest of the country celebrates India’s Independence Day, Kashmiris have been caged like animals and deprived of basic human rights,” she added.

Read Iltija Mufti letter to Amit Shah