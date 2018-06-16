Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Mehbooba Mufti visits Shujaat Bukhari’s ancestral home to pay homage

Mehbooba Mufti visits Shujaat Bukhari’s ancestral home to pay homage

Sympathising with the mourners, the chief minister said the killing has sent a wave of anger and shock all across and it has been unequivocally condemned at local, national and international levels.

By: PTI | Updated: June 17, 2018 1:26:21 am
Mehbooba visits Bukhari's ancestral home to pay homage Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the ancestral home of slain journalist Shujaat Bukhari today to offer personal condolences to the bereaved family members. Bukhari, a veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside the newspaper’s office in Srinagar on June 14.

Sympathising with the mourners, the chief minister said the killing has sent a wave of anger and shock all across and it has been unequivocally condemned at local, national and international levels. She said the incident has amply displayed that violence does not stand to the scrutiny of logic and rationale.

The chief minister also lauded Bukhari’s contribution in bringing innovations to media in the state, saying it was historic and worth emulating for the younger generation.

The chief minister also lauded Bukhari’s contribution in bringing innovations to media in the state. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

She interacted with the family members of the journalist and conveyed her heartfelt sympathies on the tragic loss. She also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Ministers, legislators, prominent leaders and people from all across the Valley were present here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now