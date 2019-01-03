Mufti using dead militants to appease voters: Omar Abdullah

Months after inching closer to a possible formation of a coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference’ Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti Thursday slammed each other over militancy in the state.

Advertising

Mufti’s visit to the families of slain militants and urging the government to issue directions to security forces not to harass the families of militants invited criticism from Abdullah, who called the attempt by the former chief minister a move to “rehabilitate a badly damaged reputation”.

The Twitter spat between the two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, comes over a month after they wrote to Governor Satya Pal Malik to invite them to form a coalition government in the state, before the culmination of six months of the governor’s rule. The request was rejected and assembly dissolved.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote “No force or military can help us win this war with our people. Only affection of mothers and family will help reclaim our own generation in rage,” with a few pictures of her meeting with families of killed militants. “No mother wants her son to pick up a gun and lose his life in the prime of his youth. Therefore harassing the family is not going to help the situation. Had my initiative of ceasefire sustained many more precious lives would have been saved,” she said.

No force or military can help us win this war with our people. Only affection of mothers and family will help reclaim our own generation in rage. pic.twitter.com/zg5yCiUPJf — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 3, 2019

This was Mehbooba’s second visit to the family of militants. Earlier, she had visited a similar family in Pulwama district. Slamming Mufti, Omar Abdullah reacted to her tweet, accusing her of “using dead militants to try to appease the voter.”

The architect of “Operation All-out” & the overseer of the operations that killed hundreds of militants since 2015 is now going from one militant home to the next trying to rehabilitate a badly damaged reputation. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 3, 2019

In November, last year, Governor Satya Pal Malik passed an order dissolving the state Legislative Assembly after rival alliances staked claim to form the government in the state, which has been under Governor’s rule since the BJP-PDP alliance broke down.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had then claimed the support of 56 MLAs, including those of Congress and the National Conference.