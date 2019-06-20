Mehbooba Mufti urges PM Modi to declare ceasefire in J&K after Amarnath Yatra

PDP president and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare ceasefire in the state after the Amarnath Yatra.

Advertising

About the discussions on ‘one country, one election’, the PDP chief said that India is defined by its diversity in culture, linguistics, eating and living habits, and “therefore politically also this diversity should be allowed to thrive”.

Speaking at the all-party meet called by the PM on Wednesday, Mufti also demanded a political outreach by the central government.

“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas should be implemented on the ground and the best place to start with that is Kashmir, which feels alienated, bruised and wounded,” Mufti said. “Now that the PM has come back with a…stronger mandate, we expect him to act decisively.”