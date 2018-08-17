Mehbooba Mufti urges party legislators to attend Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral

In her condolence message, Mehbooba said, “This is the country’s loss but mostly it is the loss of the people of J&K. In her condolence message, Mehbooba said, “This is the country’s loss but mostly it is the loss of the people of J&K.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has urged all party legislators to attend the state funeral for Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi on Friday. A 30-member PDP delegation including Mufti will leave for the national capital Friday.

However, party sources said, that it is for now, unclear whether the party’s rebel leaders will form part of this delegation.

Mehbooba Mufti and her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, both proponents of the “Vajpayee doctrine” often repeated that the Vajpayee’s way was the only way forward with regard to Kashmir.

In her condolence message, Mehbooba said, “This is the country’s loss but mostly it is the loss of the people of J&K. He felt our pain and he spoke of insnaiyat when he spoke of the resolution of the Kashmir issue. His conviction, commitment and courage when he was in power, despite his relationship with the RSS, was strong. He always tried to win the hearts of the people of Kashmir.”

Governor NN Vohra is also travelling to New Delhi attend the former Prime Minister’s funeral, with whom he worked for several years. The state has declared a holiday for all its institutions on Friday.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd