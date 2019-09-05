Mehbooba Mufti ‘s daughter Iltija allowed to meet her in Srinagar

The Supreme Court Thursday allowed Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, to travel to Srinagar to meet the PDP chief. Mufti has been kept under detention since August 5.

Advertising

In her plea, Iltija submitted that she is concerned about her mother’s health as she has not met her in a month.

Iltija Mufti also raised concerns if she would be confined to her house once she reaches Jammu and Kashmir from Chennai. She said she was confined to her house when she was in the Valley from August 5 to August 22. The bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said as far as her request for moving around in other parts is concerned, she can do so subject to orders or district authorities as and when required.

Her advocate Aakarsh Kamra said the relief sought in the petition is similar to what CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was granted by the top court on August 28 to meet his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

Advertising

Mufti’s family members were recently allowed to meet her “twice” at Chesmashahi hut, government sources have told The Indian Express.

On Independence Day, Iltija Mufti wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking clarity on her detention at her Srinagar residence. She also expressed concern over her mother’s safety and the “hundreds of political detainees” who have been jailed since August 5.

Iltija called it “odd” that she was not allowed to step outside as she was not affiliated to any political party and “have always been a law-abiding citizen”.

Mainstream politicians, activists, businessman have been placed under detention after the Centre revoked Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. While most of the detainees are lodged at the Centaur Hotel on the bank of the Dal lake, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is kept at Hari Niwas, while Mufti is in Chesmashahi hut.