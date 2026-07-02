Mehbooba Mufti heads to Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral. Why the visit is politically significant

Mufti, who has taken a Pro-Iran and anti-US and Israel stand from the beginning of the war between Iran and joint forces of US and Israel, had earlier visited the Iran embassy in New Delhi to offer her condolences on the killing of Iran's Supreme leader.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 02:10 PM IST
mehbooba mufti, jammu and kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir's former chief minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti
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Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti is travelling to Tehran to attend the funeral of Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israel air strike on February 28.

Mufti has been invited to attend the funeral of the slain leader, from the office of Mujtaba Khamenei, who took over as the new Supreme leader of Iran after the killing of his father. She is the only non-Shia political leader from Jammu & Kashmir to attend the funeral.

An invitation to Mufti is significant as she took a pro-Iran stand during the war which was against the official neutral stance of the central government.

Also Read | Bihar governor, MoS External Affairs to represent India at Khamenei funeral

“Mehbooba Mufti will attend the funeral of Iran’s Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,” senior leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Waheed Para told The Indian Express. “She will travel to Iran to pay her last respects and convey her condolences to the people of Iran”.

On Thursday afternoon, Mufti left for New Delhi from Srinagar where she will board a special plane for Tehran. “Since the flights to Iran are not flying, the Iran government has sent a special plane for the guests,” Para said. “Mufti is traveling to Iran in the same flight later in the day”.

Mufti, who has taken a Pro-Iran and anti-US and Israel stand from the beginning of the war between Iran and joint forces of US and Israel, had earlier visited the Iran embassy in New Delhi to offer her condolences on the killing of Iran’s Supreme leader.

“In light of the profound historical and strategic ties that bind the Islamic republic of Iran and the Republic of India, I consider it a great honour to invite your excellency, as a distinguished guest of the Indian nation, to attend this solemn ceremony,” Mohsen Qummi, Director International relations department of the Office of the Supreme leader of Iran said in his letter to Mufti.

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Four months after he was killed in an airstrike along with several of his family members, Khamenei will be laid to rest on July 6 in Tehran. A farewell ceremony for the slain leader will also be organised on July 3.

Union Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar governor Lt Gen (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain will travel to Iran as part of the official delegation to attend the funeral of the slain Supreme leader.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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