Mehbooba Mufti heads to Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral. Why the visit is politically significant

Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti is travelling to Tehran to attend the funeral of Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israel air strike on February 28.

Mufti has been invited to attend the funeral of the slain leader, from the office of Mujtaba Khamenei, who took over as the new Supreme leader of Iran after the killing of his father. She is the only non-Shia political leader from Jammu & Kashmir to attend the funeral.

An invitation to Mufti is significant as she took a pro-Iran stand during the war which was against the official neutral stance of the central government.