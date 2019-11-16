Mehbooba Mufti shifted to govt quarters in Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday was shifted from the Chashma Shahi hut to government residential quarters in Srinagar, close to the city centre of Lalchowk.

Advertising

Mufti is the first mainstream political leader to be shifted to a different location following their arrest after the abrogation of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti said she had sent a request to the government to shift her mother.

“She was shifted in the afternoon today. We had requested the government to shift her because the hut where she was kept was not fully equipped for Kashmir’s winters. I had written a letter a month ago,” Iltija told The Indian Express on Friday.

Advertising

A senior official said that apart from the winter conditions, the other reason why Mufti had been shifted was because officials living in other government huts in the Chashma Shahi area had shifted to Jammu after the Darbar move.

“We couldn’t withdraw the security in the area because the PDP chief was kept there.”