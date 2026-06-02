Mehbooba Mufti sees a lesson in Ladakh talks with Centre

This is not the first time the former CM has made such an appeal, though her reaching across the aisle to the BJP is new. (file)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who heads the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has written to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, saying that “time has come to make a united outreach” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to “prevail upon them to initiate a sustained dialogue with the people of Jammu & Kashmir”.

The call comes against the backdrop of significant progress in talks between the Centre and representatives from Leh and Kargil, who are jointly leading the agitation for statehood and the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.

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“Recent breakthroughs achieved by the Leh Apex Body & Kargil Democratic Alliance with the Centre offer an important lesson – only dialogue can deliver meaningful outcomes,” Mufti wrote to Abdullah. “Jammu & Kashmir finds itself yet again at a crossroads in its history where the pervasive feeling of despair and disillusionment has gripped the state. It necessitates a broad consensus above and across party and partisan lines to pull J&K out of the current debilitating stalemate. If we want to restore the dignity and security of our people, a constructive dialogue with the Government of India is a much needed imperative”.