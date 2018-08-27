Mehbooba Mufti restructures party, keeps kin out

As per media reports and the statements of various political parties and the outgoing chief minister, thousands of cases have been withdrawn by the J&K government which were registered against the stone pelters. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) As per media reports and the statements of various political parties and the outgoing chief minister, thousands of cases have been withdrawn by the J&K government which were registered against the stone pelters. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

TWO MONTHS after seven PDP legislators went public against her, party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday restructured the party, bringing in old party hands. While some senior party leaders have been given key party posts, Mufti’s relatives and close aides have been kept at bay.

On Sunday, Mufti nominated senior party leader and former minister Abdul Rehman Veeri as the party’s new vice-president. The post was vacant after Mufti’s uncle Sartaj Madni resigned in the “larger interest of the party”. Madni was one of the prime targets of the party dissidents.

Madni, former minister Farooq Andrabi and Mufti’s brother Tasaduq Mufti have not been given any party post. The other notable omission is that of Mufti’s close aide Naeem Akhtar.

Mufti also restructured the party’s Political Affairs Committee. The committee members include three party stalwarts — Muzaffar Hussain Beig, Mohammad Dilawar Mir and Qazi Afzal — who felt sidelined over the past few years. The other members of PAC include new party vice-president Abdul Rehman Veeri, Syed Basharat Bukhari, Chowdhary Zulfikar and Mohammad Ashraf Mir, who were ministers in the Mufti-led government. The PAC would be headed by Mufti herself.

The party has also named new general secretaries, including Haq Khan, who was shown the door from the Mufti cabinet in the last reshuffle. The other general secretaries include former minister Ghulam Nabi Hanjura, Mehboob Iqbal, S Surinder Choudhary and F C Bhagat.

