Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under PSA extended by three months

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (File photo) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (File photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Tuesday extended the detention period of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti by three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Apart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, the administration also extended the detention of senior National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar and PDP leader Sartaj Madani.

Mufti has been in custody since August 5, 2019 when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370, which had granted special status to the erstwhile state. She was booked under J&K’s stringent PSA on February 6 by the Jammu and Kashmir home department.

On April 7, the administration had shifted the former chief minister to her official residence in Srinagar, which was later declared as a subsidiary jail.

